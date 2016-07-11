BRIEF-LINE Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

July 11 Line Corp :

* Line announces pricing of initial public offering

* Pricing of its ipo of 35 million shares consisting of 22 million ADSS offered in u.s. And outside Japan at ¥3,300 per share or $32.84 per ads

* Pricing of its initial public offering of 35 million shares consisting of 13 million shares of common stock offered in japan at ¥3,300 per share

* Line corp says its adss are expected to begin trading on new york stock exchange on july 14, 2016 under symbol "ln"

* Line announces pricing of initial public offering