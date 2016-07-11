BRIEF-LINE Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

BRIEF-Perk Inc receives court approval relating to plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc
* Perk Inc. receives court approval in connection with proposed plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc
July 11 Line Corp :
* Line announces pricing of initial public offering
* Pricing of its ipo of 35 million shares consisting of 22 million ADSS offered in u.s. And outside Japan at ¥3,300 per share or $32.84 per ads
* Pricing of its initial public offering of 35 million shares consisting of 13 million shares of common stock offered in japan at ¥3,300 per share
* Line corp says its adss are expected to begin trading on new york stock exchange on july 14, 2016 under symbol "ln"
* Line corp says its adss are expected to begin trading on new york stock exchange on july 14, 2016 under symbol "ln"
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 Brazilian healthcare regulator Anvisa on Monday said it had issued the country's first license for sale of a cannabis-based drug in the country after years of legal wrangling with patients.
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings' fiscal 2016 duty-free sales likely to shrink to 50 billion yen for year ending in March from 60 billion yen the year earlier - Nikkei