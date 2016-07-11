版本:
BRIEF-MBAC provides update regarding regulatory matters

July 11 MBAC Fertilizer Corp :

* MBAC provides update regarding regulatory matters

* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange to list its common shares and warrants

* MBAC's trading symbol will remain "MBC" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

