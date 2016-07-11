版本:
2016年 7月 12日

BRIEF-Berkshire Hills appoints James M. Moses CFO

July 11 Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc :

* Berkshire Hills appoints James M. Moses chief financial officer

* Senior executive VP and CFO Josephine Iannelli has chosen to leave company as of July 5, 2016, to pursue other opportunities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

