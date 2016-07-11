BRIEF-HCP announces CEO transition

BRIEF-Perk Inc receives court approval relating to plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc
* Perk Inc. receives court approval in connection with proposed plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc
July 11 Hcp Inc :
* hcp announces CEO transition
* Says michael d. Mckee appointed interim ceo
* Board of directors will initiate process of appointing a permanent CEO, which is expected to take between three and six months
* Lauralee Martin leaves hcp and its board
* Expects to record a severance charge of approximately $0.03 per diluted share in Q3 of 2016 related to Martin's departure
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 Brazilian healthcare regulator Anvisa on Monday said it had issued the country's first license for sale of a cannabis-based drug in the country after years of legal wrangling with patients.
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings' fiscal 2016 duty-free sales likely to shrink to 50 billion yen for year ending in March from 60 billion yen the year earlier - Nikkei