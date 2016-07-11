BRIEF-Quotient expects qtrly total revenue and product sales to be about $5.7 mln

BRIEF-Perk Inc receives court approval relating to plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc
* Perk Inc. receives court approval in connection with proposed plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc
July 11 Quotient Ltd :
* Quotient Limited provides update on the Mosaiq(tm) development plan and reports preliminary fiscal first quarter 2017 revenues
* For three months ended June 30, 2016, quotient's total revenue and product sales are expected to be approximately $5.7 million
* Product sales in q1 of fiscal 2017 were previously expected to be within range of $4.7 to $5.2 million, compared with $4.9 million in q1
* European field trials for mosaiq blood grouping consumable, initial mosaiq serological disease screening consumable now planned to start in nov
* European field trials for mosaiq blood grouping consumable, initial mosaiq serological disease expected to be reported in q1 of calendar 2017
* Validation process also identified minor factory modification needed to control humidity levels during final assembly of mosaiq consumables
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 Brazilian healthcare regulator Anvisa on Monday said it had issued the country's first license for sale of a cannabis-based drug in the country after years of legal wrangling with patients.
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings' fiscal 2016 duty-free sales likely to shrink to 50 billion yen for year ending in March from 60 billion yen the year earlier - Nikkei