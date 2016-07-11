BRIEF-Quotient expects qtrly total revenue and product sales to be about $5.7 mln

July 11 Quotient Ltd :

* Quotient Limited provides update on the Mosaiq(tm) development plan and reports preliminary fiscal first quarter 2017 revenues

* For three months ended June 30, 2016, quotient's total revenue and product sales are expected to be approximately $5.7 million

* Product sales in q1 of fiscal 2017 were previously expected to be within range of $4.7 to $5.2 million, compared with $4.9 million in q1

* European field trials for mosaiq blood grouping consumable, initial mosaiq serological disease screening consumable now planned to start in nov

* European field trials for mosaiq blood grouping consumable, initial mosaiq serological disease expected to be reported in q1 of calendar 2017

* Validation process also identified minor factory modification needed to control humidity levels during final assembly of mosaiq consumables