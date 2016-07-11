BRIEF-FXCM June retail customer trading volume $275 bln

BRIEF-Perk Inc receives court approval relating to plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc
* Perk Inc. receives court approval in connection with proposed plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc
July 11 Fxcm Inc :
* Fxcm reports monthly metrics
* Average retail customer trading volume per day of $12.5 billion in june 2016, 2% lower than may 2016 and 24% lower than june 2015
* June retail customer trading volume of $275 billion in june 2016, 24% lower than june 2015
* Average of 585,295 retail client trades per day in june 2016, 6% higher than may 2016 and 4% higher than june 2015
* Retail customer trading volume for q2 2016 was $842 billion, 10% lower than q1 2016
* Active accounts of 178,444 as of june 30, 2016, an increase of 544, or 0.3%, from may 31, 2016
* Institutional customer trading volume for q2 2016 was $182 billion 70% higher than q2 2015.
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 Brazilian healthcare regulator Anvisa on Monday said it had issued the country's first license for sale of a cannabis-based drug in the country after years of legal wrangling with patients.
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings' fiscal 2016 duty-free sales likely to shrink to 50 billion yen for year ending in March from 60 billion yen the year earlier - Nikkei