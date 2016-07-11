版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二

BRIEF-VOXX International Q1 loss per share $0.18

July 11 Voxx International Corp :

* Voxx international corporation reports its fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $0.18

* Q1 sales $155.5 million versus $164.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

