BRIEF-Alon USA says retained JP Morgan as financial adviser to assess strategic alternatives

BRIEF-Perk Inc receives court approval relating to plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc
Perk Inc. receives court approval in connection with proposed plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc
July 11 Alon Usa Energy
* Alon USA energy, inc. Provides update on the activities of its special committee to review strategic alternatives
* Since its formation, special committee has reviewed a number of strategic alternatives, including a potential business combination with delek
* Special committee has set no timetable for strategic review process and has not made a decision to pursue any particular transaction
Special committee retained J.P. Morgan as financial advisor and gibson dunn as legal advisor to assist in assessment of strategic alternatives
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 Brazilian healthcare regulator Anvisa on Monday said it had issued the country's first license for sale of a cannabis-based drug in the country after years of legal wrangling with patients.
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings' fiscal 2016 duty-free sales likely to shrink to 50 billion yen for year ending in March from 60 billion yen the year earlier - Nikkei