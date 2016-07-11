BRIEF-Alon USA says retained JP Morgan as financial adviser to assess strategic alternatives

July 11 Alon Usa Energy

* Alon USA energy, inc. Provides update on the activities of its special committee to review strategic alternatives

* Since its formation, special committee has reviewed a number of strategic alternatives, including a potential business combination with delek

* Special committee has set no timetable for strategic review process and has not made a decision to pursue any particular transaction

* Special committee retained J.P. Morgan as financial advisor and gibson dunn as legal advisor to assist in assessment of strategic alternatives