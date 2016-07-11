BRIEF-Ashland provides update on planned separation of Valvoline

BRIEF-Perk Inc receives court approval relating to plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc
* Perk Inc. receives court approval in connection with proposed plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc
July 11 Ashland Inc
* Ashland inc. Provides update on its planned separation of valvoline
* Ashland inc. Announces an amendment to its senior unsecured credit agreement
* Ashland's subsidiary valvoline finco one llc enters into a delayed-draw credit agreement for new senior secured bank facilities
* Valvoline delayed-draw credit agreement provides for $1.325 billion in financing
* Valvoline delayed-draw credit agreement provides for $1.33 billion in financing
* Valvoline delayed-draw credit agreement will be available for borrowings upon transfer of valvoline business to valvoline inc
* Credit agreement consisting of a five-year secured senior revolving credit facility of $450 million , five-year loan of $875 million
* Expects to satisfy conditions in fall of 2016 in connection with other steps in planned separation
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 Brazilian healthcare regulator Anvisa on Monday said it had issued the country's first license for sale of a cannabis-based drug in the country after years of legal wrangling with patients.
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings' fiscal 2016 duty-free sales likely to shrink to 50 billion yen for year ending in March from 60 billion yen the year earlier - Nikkei