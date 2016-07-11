BRIEF-Ashland provides update on planned separation of Valvoline

July 11 Ashland Inc

* Ashland inc. Provides update on its planned separation of valvoline

* Ashland inc. Announces an amendment to its senior unsecured credit agreement

* Ashland's subsidiary valvoline finco one llc enters into a delayed-draw credit agreement for new senior secured bank facilities

* Valvoline delayed-draw credit agreement provides for $1.325 billion in financing

* Valvoline delayed-draw credit agreement will be available for borrowings upon transfer of valvoline business to valvoline inc

* Credit agreement consisting of a five-year secured senior revolving credit facility of $450 million , five-year loan of $875 million

* Expects to satisfy conditions in fall of 2016 in connection with other steps in planned separation