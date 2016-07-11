版本:
BRIEF-Digital Realty appoints Laurence A. Chapman vice chairman of board of directors

July 11 Digital Realty Trust Inc :

* Digital Realty appoints Laurence A. Chapman vice chairman of the board of directors

* Digital realty trust inc says board expects to appoint laurence as chairman of board at its next annual meeting in may 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

