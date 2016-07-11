版本:
中国
2016年 7月 12日

BRIEF-Cryo-Cell International reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.07

July 11 Cryo-Cell International, Inc

* Cell reports fiscal second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.07

* Q2 revenue $5.8 million versus $5.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

