公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二

BRIEF-Boeing, TUI Group finalize order for 10 737 maxs, one 787-9 dreamliner

July 12 Boeing :

* Boeing, TUI Group finalize order for 10 737 maxs, one 787-9 dreamliner

* Order valued at $1.4 billion at current list prices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

