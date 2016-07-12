版本:
BRIEF-Boeing, Air Lease Corp announce order for six 737 Maxs

July 12 Air Lease Corp :

* Boeing, Air Lease Corporation announce order for six 737 Maxs

* Order is valued at $660 million at current list prices

* Three orders are new, three were previously attributed to an unidentified customer on Boeing orders & deliveries website Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

