版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 18:16 BJT

BRIEF-Monroe Capital hires Marc Adelson as managing director

July 12 Monroe Capital Corp

* Monroe Capital hires veteran finance professional Marc Adelson as managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐