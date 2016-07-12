版本:
BRIEF-Teladoc secures $50 mln in debt financing from Silicon Valley Bank

July 12 Teladoc Inc

* Teladoc secures $50 million in debt financing from Silicon Valley Bank

* Entered into a $25 million term loan and $25 million revolving line of credit agreement with Silicon Valley Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

