公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二

BRIEF-ChipMOS Shanghai secures U.S.$33 million credit facility

July 12 ChipMOS Technologies Bermuda Ltd

* ChipMOS Shanghai secures U.S.$33 million credit facility

* ChipMOS Shanghai expects to use proceeds from credit facility to further build out its assembly and test capacity for LCD drivers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

