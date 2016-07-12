BRIEF-Ellomay Capital announces updates concerning share buyback program

July 12 Ellomay Capital Ltd

* Ellomay Capital announces updates concerning share buyback program

* Says entered into a rule 10B5-1/rule 10B-18 purchase plan to repurchase up to $1 million of its ordinary shares

* Says plan was entered into as part of company's board-approved share buyback program in an amount of up to $3 million