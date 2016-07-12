BRIEF-Alliance One International says Q4 EPS $11.33

July 12 Alliance One International Inc :

* Alliance One International reports improved fiscal year 2016 and fourth quarter earnings

* Q4 earnings per share $11.33

* Q4 sales $732.3 million

* Says internal forecasts anticipate improved sales and adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2017 when compared to 2016

* Restructuring that began in march 2015 is on track to deliver over $35.0 million of anticipated recurring annualized savings

* Says forecasting increased sales and adjusted EBITDA in second half of fiscal year 2017 versus first half of year

* During fiscal year 2017 we are targeting about $15.0 million of capital expenditures for maintenance

* Reconsolidated Zimbabwe operations as of March 31, 2016 and recorded an associated gain of $106.2 million in other operating income

* During fiscal year 2017, targeting roughly $8 million related to rebuilding warehouse damaged by fire in Zimbabwe