版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 18:42 BJT

BRIEF-Santander Consumer USA says appoints William Rainer as board chairman

July 12 Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc -

* Santander Consumer USA Holdings announces appointment of William Rainer as board chairman

* Blythe Masters has resigned from board to take on a new role with Banco Santander, S.A. as group senior advisor on blockchain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐