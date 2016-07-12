BRIEF-Richmont says qtrly island gold mine produced 18,617 ounces of gold, up 24 pct

BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
* Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
July 12 Richmont Mines Inc
* Reports strong second quarter results from island gold; Consolidated results on-track for the upper end of production guidance and lower end of cash cost guidance
* Q2 revenue c$40.6 million
* Richmont mines inc qtrly island gold mine produced 18,617 ounces of gold, a 24% increase over prior year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
BEIJING, Jan 17 China's Baidu Inc said it has appointed a former Microsoft Corp executive as chief operating officer, part of a push into artificial intelligence as earnings from its core search engine business wane.
WASHINGTON, Jan 16 General Motors Co will announce as early as Tuesday long-held plans to invest about $1 billion in its U.S. factories, following recent criticism of the company by President-elect Donald Trump, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters late on Monday.