公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 18:59 BJT

BRIEF-Richmont says qtrly island gold mine produced 18,617 ounces of gold, up 24 pct

July 12 Richmont Mines Inc

* Reports strong second quarter results from island gold; Consolidated results on-track for the upper end of production guidance and lower end of cash cost guidance

* Q2 revenue c$40.6 million

* Richmont mines inc qtrly island gold mine produced 18,617 ounces of gold, a 24% increase over prior year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

