BRIEF-Ashland provides update on its planned separation of Valvoline

July 12 Ashland Inc
* Provides update on its planned separation of Valvoline;
Announces offering of senior notes by Valvoline Finco Two LLC
* Units Valvoline Finco Two LLC to offer $375 million
aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024
* Notes will be unsecured unsubordinated obligations of
Valvoline Finco
* Valvoline Finco intends to transfer net proceeds of
offering to ashland
* Ashland intends to those net proceeds to repay borrowings
under its senior unsecured credit facilities
