BRIEF-Ashland provides update on its planned separation of Valvoline

July 12 Ashland Inc

* Provides update on its planned separation of Valvoline; Announces offering of senior notes by Valvoline Finco Two LLC

* Units Valvoline Finco Two LLC to offer $375 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024

* Notes will be unsecured unsubordinated obligations of Valvoline Finco

* Valvoline Finco intends to transfer net proceeds of offering to ashland

* Ashland intends to those net proceeds to repay borrowings under its senior unsecured credit facilities