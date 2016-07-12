版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 19:26 BJT

BRIEF-IRD posts Q2 earnings per share $0.03

July 12 International Road Dynamics Inc

* IRD announces continued strong growth in second quarter 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

