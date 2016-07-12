版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 19:26 BJT

BRIEF-Snipp Interactive says gets initial order

July 12 Snipp Interactive Inc

* Receives initial order valued at over $600,000 under renewal agreement with leading mobile loyalty & engagement company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐