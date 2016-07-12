版本:
BRIEF-GMS reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.53

July 12 GMS Inc

* GMS reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year ended April 30, 2016

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.53

* Q4 earnings per share $0.27

* Q4 sales $527.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $524.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

