公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二

BRIEF-Darin Hammers appointed president and CEO of Cogentix Medical

July 12 Cogentix Medical Inc

* Darin Hammers appointed president and CEO of Cogentix Medical, Inc.

* Says Hammers had been appointed interim president and chief executive officer in May Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

