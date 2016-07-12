版本:
BRIEF-International Road Dynamics Inc Q2 EPS $0.03

July 12 International Road Dynamics Inc

* Ird announces continued strong growth in second quarter 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.03

* Believes revenues in Canada And United States segment segment will increase for fiscal 2016 year compared to prior year

* Qtrly revenue $15.3 million versus $13 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

