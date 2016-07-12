版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 19:52 BJT

BRIEF-Holly Energy Partners gives proposed offering of senior notes

July 12 Holly Energy Partners Lp

* Holly Energy Partners, l.p. announces proposed offering of senior notes

* Intend to commence an offering of $300 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024

* Holly Energy Partners lp says intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay indebtedness under its revolving credit agreement Source text for Eikon:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐