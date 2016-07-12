版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 20:20 BJT

BRIEF-Wave Life Sciences appoints Michael Panzara as head of neurology franchise

July 12 Wave Life Sciences Ltd

* Wave Life Sciences appoints Michael Panzara as head of neurology franchise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

