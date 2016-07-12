版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 20:20 BJT

BRIEF-Amicus Therapeutics appoints Andrew Mulberg as vice president of regulatory strategy

July 12 Amicus Therapeutics Inc

* Amicus Therapeutics appoints former FDA division deputy director Andrew Mulberg as vice president, regulatory strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

