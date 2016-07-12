BRIEF-Invivo says FDA approved enrollment of additional patients to allow for 20 evaluable patients in inspire study

July 12 Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp
* Invivo therapeutics announces update on the inspire study
and fda approval of expansion of the study to 20 evaluable
patients
* Announced that 9th and 10th patients have been implanted
with neuro-spinal scaffold in inspire study
* 10Th patient died from a stroke several days after
implantation procedure
* Cause of death was deemed to be unrelated to neuro-spinal
scaffold or implantation procedure
* Says fda has approved enrollment of additional patients to
allow for 20 evaluable patients in inspire study
* Invivo therapeutics holdings corp says fda also
recommended that invivo include a control arm in study as part
of a study design consideration
