BRIEF-Midwest Energy Emissions sees Q2 2016 revenue at least $9.2 million

BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
July 12 Midwest Energy Emissions Corp
* Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Announces record Q2 2016 revenues; provides full year 2016 revenue guidance
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue at least $9.2 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue at least $30 million
BEIJING, Jan 17 China's Baidu Inc said it has appointed a former Microsoft Corp executive as chief operating officer, part of a push into artificial intelligence as earnings from its core search engine business wane.
WASHINGTON, Jan 16 General Motors Co will announce as early as Tuesday long-held plans to invest about $1 billion in its U.S. factories, following recent criticism of the company by President-elect Donald Trump, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters late on Monday.