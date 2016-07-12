版本:
BRIEF-Midwest Energy Emissions sees Q2 2016 revenue at least $9.2 million

July 12 Midwest Energy Emissions Corp

* Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Announces record Q2 2016 revenues; provides full year 2016 revenue guidance

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue at least $9.2 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue at least $30 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

