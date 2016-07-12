版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 20:32 BJT

BRIEF-Pioneer Power announces $7 mln service agreement

July 12 Pioneer Power Solutions

* Announces $7 million service agreement for emergency power backup systems

* Says annual billings for order of emergency power backup systems are expected to be approximately $2.3 million per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

