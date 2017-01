July 12 Blackpearl Resources Inc

* Blackpearl renews bank credit facilities and provides an operations update

* Maximum borrowing amount has been reduced from $150 million to $117.5 million

* Completion of semi-annual review of its credit facilities with its syndicated group of lenders

* During quarter, company entered into hedges for 2,000 bbl/d for 2017