July 12 Natural Health Trends Corp

* Natural Health Trends to report second quarter 2016 financial results on July 27th and announces preliminary revenue estimate

* Estimates total revenue for quarter ended June 30, 2016 to be $80.3 million, an increase of 15% versus Q2 of 2015

* Estimates that its deferred revenue at June 30, 2016 was $8.9 million, compared to $6.5 million at March 31, 2016