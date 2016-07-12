版本:
BRIEF-Adamis Pharmaceuticals- private placement of about $5 mln

July 12 Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp

* Adamis Pharmaceuticals announces private placement

* Says received gross cash proceeds of approximately $5 million

* Says issued 1.7 million shares of series A-2 convertible preferred stock to a small number of institutional investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

