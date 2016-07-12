BRIEF-AAR Q4 earnings per share $0.32 from continuing operations

July 12 AAR Corp :
* AAR reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.32 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion
* Q4 sales $458.2 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.30 to $1.40 from
continuing operations
* "Similar to fiscal year 2016, we expect a seasonally low
Q1 of fiscal year 2017"
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.34
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.97, revenue view $1.78
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $452.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)