July 12 Oceaneering International Inc :

* Oceaneering to provide ROV and Subsea tooling under master service agreement with Heerema Marine Contractors

* Entered into a master service agreement with Heerema Marine contractors Nederland SE through December 2020

* Will provide up to ten remotely operated vehicle systems with associated Subsea tooling, engineering and technicians to HMC