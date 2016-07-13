版本:
BRIEF-Tesla Exploration provides update to credit facility negotiations

July 12 Tesla Exploration Ltd

* Provides update to credit facility negotiations

* Says it has received notification that current agreement with UK and Canadian lenders has been extended to July 13, 2016

