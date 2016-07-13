版本:
BRIEF-Boeing announces 10 new orders and commitments for Boeing converted freighters

July 13 Boeing Co

* Boeing announces 10 new orders and commitments for boeing converted freighters

* First 737-800BCF is expected to deliver in q4 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

