BRIEF-IHS Markit sees FY 2016 adj. earnings $1.72/shr-$1.78/shr

July 13 IHS Markit Ltd

* IHS Markit Ltd updates 2016 financial guidance

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.72 to $1.78

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.735 billion to $2.765 billion

* For fiscal year ending Nov 30 sees revenue in a range of $2.735 to $2.765 billion, including Markit contribution between $445 and $455 million

* Outlook does not give effect to any merger-related synergies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)