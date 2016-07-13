版本:
BRIEF-Boeing, Ruili Airlines finalize order for six 787-9 dreamliners

July 13 Boeing Co

* Boeing, Ruili Airlines Finalize Order For Six 787 9 dreamliners

* Order for six 787-9 dreamliners, valued at $1.59 billion at current list prices

* Ruili plans to expand its fleet to 70 airplanes by end of 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

