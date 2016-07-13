BRIEF-Capstone Mining Q2 combined copper production totalled 28,100 tonnes

BRIEF-IAMGOLD says planned production to increase in 2017
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
July 13 Capstone Mining Corp :
* Capstone Mining 2016 second quarter production results
* Combined production totalled 28,100 and 52,700 tonnes of copper in Q2 and year-to-date periods, respectively
* Capstone's 2016 production guidance for 108,000 tonnes (±5%) of copper remains unchanged
* Capstone's 2016 production guidance for 108,000 tonnes (±5%) of copper remains unchanged
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer
LONDON, Jan 16 The gloves have just come off in the simmering dispute between the United States and China about that country's rising exports of aluminium.