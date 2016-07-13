BRIEF-Conagra Foods says Tom Werner to become CEO of Lamb Weston

BRIEF-Baidu appoints Qi Lu as group president and COO
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer
July 13 Conagra Foods
* Files form 10 registration statement for planned spin-off, announces key Lamb Weston leadership positions
* Separation remains on track for fall 2016
* Tim McLevish to become executive chairman and Tom Werner to become ceo of Lamb Weston
* Conagra foods inc says additionally, Thomas p. Werner, currently president of commercial foods at conagra foods, will become ceo of lamb weston
* Thomas p. Werner will serve as a director on lamb weston board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer
LONDON, Jan 16 The gloves have just come off in the simmering dispute between the United States and China about that country's rising exports of aluminium.
Jan 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.