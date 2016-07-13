版本:
BRIEF-Boeing, Air Europa announce order for 20 737 MAX 8s

July 13 Boeing Co

* Boeing, air europa announce order for 20 737 max 8s

* Air europa now has a combined total of 22 787-8s and 787-9s on order as it continues its transition to an all-boeing long-haul fleet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

