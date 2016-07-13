版本:
BRIEF-Jinkosolar says signs JPY 2 bln syndicated loan agreement with Japanese bank consortium

July 13 Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd

* Jinkosolar signs jpy2 billion syndicated loan agreement with japanese bank consortium led by smbc

* Says financing will be used to supplement jinkosolar japan's working capital

* Unit signed one-year jpy2 billion loan agreement with a bank consortium led by sumitomo mitsui banking corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

