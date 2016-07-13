BRIEF-Jinkosolar says signs JPY 2 bln syndicated loan agreement with Japanese bank consortium

BRIEF-Baidu appoints Qi Lu as group president and COO
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer
July 13 Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd
* Jinkosolar signs jpy2 billion syndicated loan agreement with japanese bank consortium led by smbc
* Says financing will be used to supplement jinkosolar japan's working capital
* Unit signed one-year jpy2 billion loan agreement with a bank consortium led by sumitomo mitsui banking corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer
LONDON, Jan 16 The gloves have just come off in the simmering dispute between the United States and China about that country's rising exports of aluminium.
Jan 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.