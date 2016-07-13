版本:
BRIEF-Commerce Bancshares posts Q2 EPS of $0.70

July 13 Commerce Bancshares Inc

* Announces second quarter earnings per common share of $.70

* Q2 earnings per share $0.70

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income $171.8 million versus $163.7 million

* Q2 total revenue $288.4 million versus $277.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

