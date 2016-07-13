版本:
BRIEF-Boston Scientific elects Yoshiaki Fujimori to board

July 13 Boston Scientific Corp

* Boston Scientific elects Yoshiaki Fujimori to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

