公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三 19:41 BJT

BRIEF-Anaconda Mining says gets $1.5 mln in financing

July 13 Anaconda Mining Inc

* Anaconda Mining secures $1.5 mln in financing from the Royal Bank Of Canada

* Entered into line of credit agreement for $1 million revolving credit facility & $500,000 revolving equipment lease line of credit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

