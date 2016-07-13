版本:
BRIEF-Corus Entertainment reports Q3 loss per share c$0.10

July 13 Corus Entertainment Inc

* Corus Entertainment announces fiscal 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 loss per share c$0.10

* Q3 revenue c$360.8 million versus I/B/E/S view c$374.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.34 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

