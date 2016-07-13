BRIEF-Corus Entertainment reports Q3 loss per share c$0.10

BRIEF-IAMGOLD says planned production to increase in 2017
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
July 13 Corus Entertainment Inc
* Corus Entertainment announces fiscal 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 loss per share c$0.10
* Q3 revenue c$360.8 million versus I/B/E/S view c$374.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.34 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer
LONDON, Jan 16 The gloves have just come off in the simmering dispute between the United States and China about that country's rising exports of aluminium.