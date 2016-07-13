版本:
BRIEF-Federal Realty Investment Trust names Dan Guglielmone CFO

July 13 Federal Realty Investment Trust

* Federal Realty Investment Trust welcomes Dan Guglielmone as executive vice president, chief financial officer & treasurer

* Appointment effective August 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

